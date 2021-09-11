Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESGR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Enstar Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,435,000 after buying an additional 7,532 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Enstar Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enstar Group in the first quarter valued at $41,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the first quarter worth about $396,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert J. Campbell bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $223.88 per share, for a total transaction of $447,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,087,137.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESGR stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $233.85. 63,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,792. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Enstar Group Limited has a 12-month low of $148.56 and a 12-month high of $269.12.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

