Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 30,728 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,728 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Kimco Realty worth $5,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,273,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736,700 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,353,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575,875 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,827,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,951 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,022,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,094,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

KIM stock opened at $21.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.60. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $22.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 58.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KIM shares. UBS Group started coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Truist increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Capital One Financial upgraded Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.96.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.