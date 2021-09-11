Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 12.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $5,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WING. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 708,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,098,000 after purchasing an additional 424,130 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $481,818,000 after purchasing an additional 339,858 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 748,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,125,000 after purchasing an additional 310,044 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 887,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,823,000 after purchasing an additional 272,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 356,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,160,000 after purchasing an additional 142,350 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wingstop alerts:

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 21,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total value of $3,407,606.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,972,442.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 10,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.02, for a total value of $1,706,613.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,171 shares of company stock worth $14,120,700 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ WING opened at $183.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.57, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.35. Wingstop Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.47 and a fifty-two week high of $184.78.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.38 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 10.35%. On average, research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 62.39%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist upped their price objective on Wingstop from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $157.97 price objective on Wingstop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Wingstop from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective (up from $159.00) on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Wingstop from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.59.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.