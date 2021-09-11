Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,073 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $6,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPT. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 128,713.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 730,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,186,000 after acquiring an additional 729,806 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,706,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,482,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,639,000 after buying an additional 491,409 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,881,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,471,000. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total transaction of $108,399.96. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.56, for a total transaction of $2,737,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,706 shares of company stock valued at $17,644,698 in the last three months. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SPT stock opened at $128.25 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.64 and a 52 week high of $132.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of -278.80 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.58.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on SPT. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.60.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

