Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,724 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of CubeSmart worth $6,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CubeSmart by 121.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in CubeSmart by 30.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in CubeSmart by 33.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management raised its stake in CubeSmart by 4.9% during the second quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 6,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CUBE stock opened at $53.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 58.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.27. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $30.96 and a 12 month high of $55.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.44 and its 200 day moving average is $44.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.07%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CUBE. Truist upped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James raised shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.