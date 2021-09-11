Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $5.97 Million Stock Holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,449 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of PVH worth $5,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PVH by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of PVH by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,917 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of PVH by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of PVH by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 414 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PVH by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH stock opened at $109.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.53. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $57.35 and a fifty-two week high of $121.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.48, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PVH news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 12,070 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $1,459,987.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Emanuel Chirico sold 139,222 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $16,696,894.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,864 shares of company stock worth $18,833,155. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PVH from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PVH from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.58.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.