Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $6.58 Million Stock Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,288 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RLI were worth $6,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in RLI by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in RLI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in RLI by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in RLI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in RLI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RLI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.25.

RLI stock opened at $103.94 on Friday. RLI Corp. has a 1-year low of $81.20 and a 1-year high of $117.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.62 and its 200-day moving average is $108.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. RLI had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $298.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.61%.

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

