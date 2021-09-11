Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $63.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Enviva Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enviva Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enviva Partners has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.29.

Enviva Partners stock opened at $53.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Enviva Partners has a 1-year low of $36.57 and a 1-year high of $56.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -58.36 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.97.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $285.04 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Enviva Partners will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. This is a boost from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 776.19%.

In other news, Director Gary L. Whitlock purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.93 per share, with a total value of $489,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,014.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Enviva Partners by 821.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,480 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 31,630 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Enviva Partners by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,248,677 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,443,000 after purchasing an additional 211,225 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Enviva Partners by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 43,055 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enviva Partners by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 507,987 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,551,000 after purchasing an additional 114,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enviva Partners by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,696 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,671 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enviva Partners

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

