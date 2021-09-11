EOSDT (EOSDT) Price Reaches $1.02 on Exchanges

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. In the last week, EOSDT has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One EOSDT coin can currently be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00002219 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EOSDT has a total market capitalization of $2.69 million and approximately $1,562.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00067310 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.53 or 0.00131972 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.71 or 0.00182505 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,851.45 or 0.99966151 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,274.48 or 0.07139089 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.52 or 0.00853606 BTC.

EOSDT Coin Profile

EOSDT’s launch date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

