Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to post sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Equifax’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.17 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.23 billion. Equifax posted sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equifax will report full-year sales of $4.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $4.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.96 billion to $5.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Equifax.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EFX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equifax from $220.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.42.

In other Equifax news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total transaction of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,406,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,055,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,539 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,879,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,246,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,142 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 197.2% during the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,362,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $326,398,000 after acquiring an additional 904,198 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,534,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,089,312,000 after acquiring an additional 798,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,177,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,481,118,000 after acquiring an additional 514,795 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EFX traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $272.87. The company had a trading volume of 714,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,826. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.97, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.43. Equifax has a 12-month low of $135.98 and a 12-month high of $279.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 22.38%.

Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

