Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Danske downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.69.

Equinor ASA stock opened at $22.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.69 and its 200-day moving average is $20.69. The company has a market cap of $74.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $23.36.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. Research analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.26%.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

