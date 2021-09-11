Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 9th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($3.46) per share for the year. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.11) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 86.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.86%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ENTA. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.38.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA opened at $56.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.78. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $40.32 and a 1-year high of $58.61.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

