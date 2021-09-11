Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Stock Position Raised by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,400 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETRN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,936,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898,457 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 24.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,650,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,345,000 after buying an additional 3,868,996 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in Equitrans Midstream by 11.2% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 10,733,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,582,000 after buying an additional 1,078,190 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 1,154.0% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,631,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,756,000 after acquiring an additional 9,783,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,429,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,754 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ETRN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.05.

Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $9.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.40. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $9.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $348.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

