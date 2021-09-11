Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Director Thomas E. Robinson Sells 7,329 Shares of Stock

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 7,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.76, for a total value of $2,424,140.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ESS opened at $321.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 52.01, a PEG ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.30 and a 1 year high of $337.43.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 6.32%. Analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 65.21%.

ESS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Mizuho downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James raised Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $351.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,073,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,793,000 after buying an additional 12,119 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 63,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,385,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 13.7% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $909,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

