ETFMG 2x Daily Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWYX) Shares Up 1.6%

ETFMG 2x Daily Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWYX) shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.66 and last traded at $7.66. 759 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.54.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.62.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG 2x Daily Travel Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG 2x Daily Travel Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.