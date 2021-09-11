Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA)

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on RNA. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avidity Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.80.

RNA stock opened at $22.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.15 and a 200-day moving average of $22.73. Avidity Biosciences has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $37.46. The company has a market cap of $849.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.52.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.01. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 846.95% and a negative return on equity of 26.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 20,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $565,212.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,211.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 14,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $362,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,303 shares of company stock valued at $933,720 over the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $367,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $8,314,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 104,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares during the period. 87.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

