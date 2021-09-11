Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

XOM opened at $53.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $228.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

