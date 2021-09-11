F3Logic LLC Boosts Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

F3Logic LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,839 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 36,899,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,402,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283,630 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,961,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,579,906,000 after purchasing an additional 573,137 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,781,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $951,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,544 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Micron Technology by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,284,568 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $554,198,000 after purchasing an additional 539,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in Micron Technology by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,423,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $478,400,000 after purchasing an additional 201,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on MU shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Micron Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.37.

MU opened at $73.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $82.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.96 and a 52 week high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $568,249.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $8,386,197.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 146,698 shares of company stock valued at $11,685,569. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.