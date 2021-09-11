F3Logic LLC Decreases Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

F3Logic LLC decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,900 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,421 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,856,415 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,933,537,000 after acquiring an additional 231,789 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,297,352 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,020,213,000 after acquiring an additional 573,176 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,884,021 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,885,866,000 after acquiring an additional 495,284 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,626,107 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,780,534,000 after acquiring an additional 411,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,533,911 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,159,160,000 after purchasing an additional 65,566 shares in the last quarter. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 851,363 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $119,190,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,801,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total transaction of $184,299,030.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,307,049.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,130,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,777,167. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.59.

NYSE WMT opened at $145.89 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $406.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.18.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.