F3Logic LLC Has $1.02 Million Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

F3Logic LLC raised its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 50.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,943 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the second quarter worth $26,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Plug Power during the first quarter worth $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Plug Power in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 46.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $24.16 on Friday. Plug Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The company has a quick ratio of 18.94, a current ratio of 19.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 1.41.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). On average, analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $162,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PLUG has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.54 price objective for the company. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Plug Power from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.43.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

