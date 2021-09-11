F3Logic LLC Has $307,000 Stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

F3Logic LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) by 9.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 19.6% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 162,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,543,000 after buying an additional 26,675 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 22.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 279,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,240,000 after buying an additional 51,221 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 16.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 17.2% during the first quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 75,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after buying an additional 11,008 shares during the period.

FDRR opened at $42.56 on Friday. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a 52-week low of $31.06 and a 52-week high of $43.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.83.

