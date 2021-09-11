F3Logic LLC Sells 387 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

F3Logic LLC cut its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Family Trust boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 13.6% in the second quarter. Alpha Family Trust now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 175.8% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 81.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,709,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,660,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.61 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $464.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $401.14.

ZM stock opened at $301.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.97, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of -1.48. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.20 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $352.68 and a 200-day moving average of $342.23.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.20, for a total value of $1,971,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 11,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.13, for a total value of $3,294,446.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 299,385 shares of company stock valued at $110,238,906. 12.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

