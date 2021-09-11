Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) PT Raised to $300.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at HSBC from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “reduce” rating on the social networking company’s stock. HSBC’s price target indicates a potential downside of 20.78% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $385.00 target price (up previously from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Argus boosted their price target on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.48.

NASDAQ FB opened at $378.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $361.58 and a 200-day moving average of $326.43. Facebook has a 12 month low of $244.13 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, analysts expect that Facebook will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total value of $561,113.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,922,440.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $2,911,473.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,584,140 shares of company stock valued at $917,936,108. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 65.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

