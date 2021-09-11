Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) CEO Sells $188,414.03 in Stock

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) CEO Joshua Harley sold 6,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $188,414.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joshua Harley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Joshua Harley sold 3,550 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $91,199.50.

On Monday, August 16th, Joshua Harley sold 1,155 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $32,074.35.

On Friday, August 13th, Joshua Harley sold 1,475 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.81, for a total transaction of $46,919.75.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Joshua Harley sold 1,110 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $31,834.80.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Joshua Harley sold 6,235 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $170,090.80.

On Monday, July 19th, Joshua Harley sold 2,460 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $65,436.00.

On Friday, July 16th, Joshua Harley sold 3,191 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $83,444.65.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Joshua Harley sold 3,733 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $104,150.70.

On Thursday, June 10th, Joshua Harley sold 4,188 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $133,932.24.

Shares of NASDAQ FTHM opened at $28.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $415.03 million, a PE ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $56.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.72.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Fathom had a negative return on equity of 19.88% and a negative net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $84.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.67 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

FTHM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fathom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Fathom from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Fathom from $65.00 to $66.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fathom during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fathom during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fathom during the 2nd quarter worth $267,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fathom by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fathom by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares during the period. 14.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fathom Company Profile

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

