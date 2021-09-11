Fay Devriese Sells 14,670 Shares of SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Stock

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) CFO Fay Devriese sold 14,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total value of $24,498.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of SPAR Group stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. SPAR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $34.77 million, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.63.

Get SPAR Group alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPAR Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPAR Group by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 14,452 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPAR Group by 263.0% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 36,581 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPAR Group by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 21,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in SPAR Group by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 98,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

SPAR Group, Inc engages in the provision of merchandising and marketing services to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. It operates through the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment covers services in the United States of America. The International segment offers merchandising, marketing, audit, and in-store event staffing services in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Japan, Mexico, South Africa and Turkey.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for SPAR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPAR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.