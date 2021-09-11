FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Holdings Cut by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,917 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 82,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $23,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 5,779.5% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,281 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $41,550,000 after purchasing an additional 143,793 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,913 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth $5,099,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,388 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,027,167,000 after purchasing an additional 131,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total value of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596 over the last three months. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $257.55 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $225.47 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The company has a market capitalization of $68.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $279.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 21.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $344.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.92.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

