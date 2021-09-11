Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FERG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

FERG stock opened at $146.34 on Wednesday. Ferguson has a fifty-two week low of $116.70 and a fifty-two week high of $148.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FERG. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

