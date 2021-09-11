Fermata Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,639 Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 213.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 245,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 102.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000.

Shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $41.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.80. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $41.93.

