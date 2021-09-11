Fermata Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,390 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. D. Scott Neal Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 344 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 72.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LOW opened at $204.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $141.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.39 and its 200-day moving average is $191.86. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $146.72 and a one year high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush downgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, OTR Global cut Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.26.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

