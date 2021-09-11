Fermata Advisors LLC Takes $212,000 Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.0% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Paychex by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Paychex by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Paychex by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 90,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total transaction of $10,187,619.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,607,368.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 137,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $15,499,598.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 410,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,187,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

PAYX stock opened at $110.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.50 and a fifty-two week high of $118.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.08. The stock has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.91.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.84%.

A number of research analysts have commented on PAYX shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.29.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.