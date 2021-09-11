FFT Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 583 DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DTE. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 336.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy stock opened at $118.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.71. DTE Energy has a one year low of $91.38 and a one year high of $122.14. The stock has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.63.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DTE. Barclays began coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.23.

In other news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,232.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total value of $1,806,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

