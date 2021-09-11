FFT Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 78 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $436,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 16.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 11.9% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 206,875 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $75,503,000 after purchasing an additional 22,025 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 42.8% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 28,902 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,548,000 after purchasing an additional 8,669 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LULU. Argus raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $411.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.33.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LULU opened at $425.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $394.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $348.45. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $434.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.39 billion, a PE ratio of 78.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.36.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

