FFT Wealth Management LLC Invests $55,000 in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 105.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.28.

NYSE:BABA opened at $168.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.90. The stock has a market cap of $456.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $152.80 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $14.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.