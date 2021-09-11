FFT Wealth Management LLC Invests $89,000 in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,649,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,740,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,107 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 26,511,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,295,624,000 after purchasing an additional 977,889 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,064,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $523,800,000 after purchasing an additional 91,796 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,652,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,841,000 after purchasing an additional 16,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,159,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,162,000 after purchasing an additional 68,094 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $88.33 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $76.64 and a 52-week high of $96.66. The stock has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.09.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.21%.

In related news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $54,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ES. Mizuho cut Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.75.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

