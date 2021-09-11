FFT Wealth Management LLC Takes $32,000 Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 219 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

TMUS opened at $130.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.56 and a 12 month high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Benchmark started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.04.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

