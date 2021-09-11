Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. Sells 23,400 Shares of Stock

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 23,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.49, for a total transaction of C$245,367.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,833,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$50,686,606.07.

FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

On Tuesday, September 7th, FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 7,200 shares of Fiera Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.48, for a total transaction of C$75,456.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 150,348 shares of Fiera Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.36, for a total transaction of C$1,558,191.64.

Fiera Capital stock opened at C$10.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$10.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.62. Fiera Capital Co. has a one year low of C$9.31 and a one year high of C$11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71.

FSZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$11.25 price objective on shares of Fiera Capital in a report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiera Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.04.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.