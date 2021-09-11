Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 774 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 59.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Discovery were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DISCA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Discovery by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 96,008 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 549,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,884,000 after acquiring an additional 18,721 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 3.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 1.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 33.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $197,287.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 244,605 shares in the company, valued at $7,130,235.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

DISCA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.06.

DISCA opened at $26.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $78.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.62.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

