Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stock Holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 14.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,349,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,540,000 after acquiring an additional 413,702 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 103.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 385,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 195,643 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 4,850.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,148,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,586,000 after buying an additional 1,125,324 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 3.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 143,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in Chimera Investment in the first quarter worth about $15,295,000. Institutional investors own 50.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of CIM stock opened at $14.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.95. Chimera Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $15.77.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $172.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.18 million. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 83.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

