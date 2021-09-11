Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Stock Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 697 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Trex were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 361.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 2,258.1% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TREX shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.27.

In other news, Director Patricia B. Robinson sold 7,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $786,111.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,434,362.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 7,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $758,430.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,123 shares of company stock worth $3,353,827. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trex stock opened at $112.14 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.32 and a 52 week high of $114.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 66.36 and a beta of 1.47.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.57 million. Trex had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

