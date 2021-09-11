Financial Review: Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) and Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) and Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.9% of Ozon shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.3% of Qurate Retail shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of Qurate Retail shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Ozon and Qurate Retail, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ozon 0 2 3 0 2.60 Qurate Retail 0 2 2 0 2.50

Ozon presently has a consensus target price of $59.75, indicating a potential upside of 18.11%. Qurate Retail has a consensus target price of $11.33, indicating a potential upside of 9.29%. Given Ozon’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ozon is more favorable than Qurate Retail.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ozon and Qurate Retail’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ozon $1.44 billion 7.15 -$307.24 million ($1.87) -27.05 Qurate Retail $14.18 billion 0.30 $1.20 billion $2.99 3.47

Qurate Retail has higher revenue and earnings than Ozon. Ozon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qurate Retail, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ozon and Qurate Retail’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ozon N/A N/A N/A Qurate Retail 9.76% 35.75% 8.03%

Summary

Qurate Retail beats Ozon on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ozon

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts. It also manages an online marketplace platform that enables third-party sellers to offer their products to consumers on its mobile apps, as well as ozon.ru and ozon.travel websites. In addition, the company provides advertising services to vendors and third-party sellers; and airline and railway tickets. Ozon Holdings PLC was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Nicosia, Cyprus.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc. engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages. The Corporate and Other segment comprises subsidiary Cornerstone, along with various cost and equity method investments. The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

