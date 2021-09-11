First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Foundation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. First Foundation reported earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $71.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.80 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 33.78%.

FFWM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

In related news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total value of $248,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total value of $121,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 25,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,450.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,156 shares of company stock worth $1,394,780. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 690.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 218.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FFWM opened at $24.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.77. First Foundation has a 12-month low of $12.29 and a 12-month high of $25.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

Earnings History and Estimates for First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM)

