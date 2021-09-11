First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 1,087 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,679 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 72,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 10,658 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 307,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 13,721 shares during the period. 82.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $14.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.26. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $174,464.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,247.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $149,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.62.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

