First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 262 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 156.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 121.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 25,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after buying an additional 6,991 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 58,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,987,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 166.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RYT opened at $300.31 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $200.05 and a 52 week high of $306.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.64.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.