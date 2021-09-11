First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 287 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 312.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Twilio by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 645.5% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $342.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.65 billion, a PE ratio of -76.59 and a beta of 1.43. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.23 and a twelve month high of $457.30. The company has a current ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $370.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.44.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. As a group, analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 28,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.51, for a total transaction of $10,206,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 6,056 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.05, for a total transaction of $2,416,646.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 204,516 shares of company stock worth $75,900,110. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $394.98 target price (up previously from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.96.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

