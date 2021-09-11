First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 447 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RHI. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 7,899.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,105,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,520 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 48.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,204,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,884 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 693.9% during the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 332,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,988,000 after acquiring an additional 290,954 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the second quarter worth $22,196,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 232.4% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 329,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,689,000 after purchasing an additional 230,058 shares during the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,076,223.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.38.

Shares of RHI opened at $102.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.01 and its 200-day moving average is $88.70. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.29 and a fifty-two week high of $104.73.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The company’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is 56.30%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

