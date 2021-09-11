First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 745 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 141.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,273 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,054 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 226 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 558 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total value of $87,633.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,733.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $1,501,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,879 shares of company stock valued at $3,655,001. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $142.07 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.74 and a 1 year high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.10. The company has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 0.25.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The business’s revenue was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $225.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.75.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

