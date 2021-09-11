First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 1,587 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Founders Fund Ill Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $515,195,000. Founders Fund II Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 51,508.5% in the first quarter. Founders Fund II Management LLC now owns 21,302,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,134,000 after acquiring an additional 21,261,171 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,314.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,632,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,950,000 after acquiring an additional 17,315,349 shares in the last quarter. Primavera Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 69,431.5% in the first quarter. Primavera Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,787,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,658,000 after acquiring an additional 8,774,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 114.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,413,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,632,400 shares in the last quarter. 15.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Peter Thiel sold 3,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $81,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $16,610,740.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,217,397.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,069,027 shares of company stock worth $169,669,708. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.11.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $26.28 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.57. The company has a market cap of $51.33 billion and a PE ratio of -22.66.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 95.14%. The business had revenue of $375.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.60 million.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

