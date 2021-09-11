First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Senior Officer Raymond L. Polman Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Raymond L. Polman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.63, for a total transaction of C$78,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,706,796.

FR stock opened at C$15.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.46 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.76, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.08. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$12.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.008 dividend. This is a positive change from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.00%.

FR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$18.80.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

