First Mercantile Trust Co. Acquires 4,715 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.4% in the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 236,261 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 27.2% in the second quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 8,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.5% in the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 784,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,297,000 after acquiring an additional 74,806 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 527.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,848,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,323 shares during the period. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 9.5% during the second quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 20,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. 59.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $27,345.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,219 shares in the company, valued at $769,652.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $15.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.13 and a 200-day moving average of $17.23. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.12.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.93.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.