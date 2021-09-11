First Mercantile Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 405 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $10,158,000. F3Logic LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 9.7% in the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its stake in Alphabet by 19.1% in the second quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 193 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 46.4% in the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 12.4% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,838.42 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,406.55 and a 12-month high of $2,936.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,749.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,450.86.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOG. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,496.99, for a total transaction of $119,855.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 450,600 shares of company stock valued at $293,398,435. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

